Tsarukyan endorses Nikol Pashinyan for second round of PM election

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Tsarukyan faction will once again vote in favor of Nikol Pashinyan in the second round of elections for Prime Minister on May 8, faction leader Gagik Tsarukyan said after negotiations with Pashinyan in Yerevan’s Marriott hotel.

“The Tsarukyan alliance will once again endorse the people’s candidate on May 8. Today the victory is the people’s victory, we will vote in favor the second time also. We are standing with the people’s candidate,” Tsarukyan said.

Earlier the Republican faction said it will endorse the candidate nominated by 1/3rd of the parliament at the second round of election on May 8. Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the ruling party faction, said Armenia will have a Prime Minister on May 8.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan