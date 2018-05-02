No quorum: Parliament sitting delayed

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting of the Armenian parliament, launched on May 2, was delayed due to absence of quorum, reports Armenpress.

As of 10:00, 27 MPs were registered.

Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan said the registration continues until there is a quorum, but no more than 4 hours.

“During this period in case of ensuring the session’s jurisdiction, the chair of the session notifies the lawmakers on launching the session. In case of not ensuring it, the sessions are not being held”, Babloyan said.

Vahe Enfiajyan, secretary of the Tsarukyan faction, said as an unprecedented situation is in the country, they announce a political boycott and will not participate in these four-day sitting works.

Within several minutes the number of registered MPs reached 29, but the quorum requires presence of 53 lawmakers.

