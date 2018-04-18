Sociologist says Serzh Sargsyan’s election as Prime Minister was predictable

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Aharon Adibekyan, director of Sociometer independent sociological center, says the results of the voting held in the Armenian parliament on April 17 were predictable, reports Armenpress.

Adibekyan told reporters that the polls conducted among 100 experts show that current Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan is the most appropriate political figure who is aware of Armenia’s foreign policy field. “60% of the respondents saw Serzh Sargsyan as prime minister, 30% - current President Armen Sarkissian and 10% - Karen Karapetyan”, he said.

The Republican Party is the most powerful political force in Armenia which can dictate its leader what position to adopt in the political field. According to the sociologist, the situation changed so that Serzh Sargsyan agreed to assume the PM’s post for political reasons.

“There is such an atmosphere in Armenia that Serzh Sargsyan is the only guilt for everything. There is an impression that only one person makes a decision in the country. But it isn’t so. During his tenure as Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan was stating that it’s necessary to jointly look for a way to get out of this situation”, Adibekyan said.

Commenting on the appropriateness of electing Armen Sarkissian as President of Armenia, the sociologist said he has quite a big experience in communication which is very important feature for the president. “He, as a person representing the country, is quite experienced”, Aharon Adibekyan stated.

