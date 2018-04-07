Armenia’s Lori province implements programs aimed at boosting tourism

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. A number of major programs are being implemented in Lori province aimed at developing tourism in Armenia, Governor of Lori province Artur Nalbandyan told Armenpress.

“In terms of tourism development Loir province has serious programs within its strategy. We will see the results of our programs in the upcoming years. We already have achievements in terms of some of the programs – 17% increase in number of tourists compared to the last three years. In this sense the year of 2017 was unprecedented, the number of tourists drastically increased. We are implementing a lot of programs not only with local self-governance authorities, but also with international structures. The Governorate is also engaged in these activities. All points are clearly included in the 2017-2025 strategy, and based on years we expect tourism growth as it is one of the key branches of the economy”, the Governor said.

He said the Lori Governorate cooperates with the French region of Marseille, and tourism agencies already opened in Tumanyan and Stepanavan communities. The Governor informed that there are respective lines for hikers on how to get from Stepanavan to Dsegh, Tumanyan House-Museum. Nalbandyan added that the mapping works are already being carried out, and this program will launch very soon.

As for the roads of the province, the Governor said the construction works of Odzun-Stepanavan highway completed last year, and this as well can contribute to tourism development.

“At the moment the construction of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Bagratashen inter-state highway is underway which again will contribute to tourism development”, he said, adding that thanks to the construction of this road the transportation of goods will increase and, of course, major changes will take place in the economy.

Interview by Lilit Demuryan

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan





