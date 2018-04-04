Yerevan’s Zangak included in Top 5 Asian publishing homes at Bologna book fair

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s Zangak Publishing Home has been included among Five Best Publishing Homes of Asia at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, an international event which took place March 25-29 in the Italian city.

“We had numerous meetings with different publishers during 4 days, we discussed several new proposals, ideas about publishing new books,” Arthur Mesropyan, coordinator of translation projects of Zangak, told ARMENPRESS.

He said it was both an honor and a surprise to be included in the list.

“We used to think that people pay attention on us only within the boundaries of our country, but it turns out that we are being followed from abroad also”, he said.

Armenia was represented at the event by Zangak, Antares, Arevik and GSM Studio publishing homes.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan