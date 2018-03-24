Video clip of Union of Armenians of Ukraine dedicated to Genocide to be screened on sidelines of Cannes Film Festival

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The video clip of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine titled “Thank you, Armenians, for the opportunity to again blossom”, which is dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, has been selected for participation in the 71st Cannes Film Festival, analitikaua.net reported.

During the Film Festival the video clip will be screened within the frames of the CANNES SHORT FILM CORNER program. It will be screened at the Ukrainian pavilion.

The Union of Armenians of Ukraine said the video clip has already been participated in international film festivals. In particular, it captured the third place at the Molodiya Festival of social advertisement.

The video clip directors are Andranik Berberyan and Andrey Lidagovsky.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan