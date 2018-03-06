Premier Karapetyan appoints new Deputy Minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan Avag Avanesyan has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Government.

By another decision of the PM, Tigran Khachatryan has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, relinquishing from the position of the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia,.

Former First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Garegin Melkonyan relinquished from the position on March 2 and was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Netherlands.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan