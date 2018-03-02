Premiere of Mansurian’s Requiem held in Riga dedicated to memory of Sumgait Pogrom victims

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. By the initiative of the Armenian Embassy in Latvia an event was held in Riga’s oldest St. John’s church on March 1 dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the memory of Sumgait Pogrom victims, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The orchestra of Latvian radio and Sinfonietta Rīga performed Armenian renowned composer Tigran Mansurian’s Requiem during the event.

The Armenian Apostolic Church in Riga also provided assistance for organizing the concert.

The event was attended by ambassadors, diplomats, lawmakers and ministers, journalists, cultural figures, the Armenian community representatives and composer Tigran Mansurian.

In his welcoming remarks Armenia’s Ambassador to Latvia Tigran Mkrtchyan said Mansurian’s Requiem, which is dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, today is dedicated to the memory of the innocent victims of Sumgait. The Ambassador stated that the Requiem is also a call against hatred, use of force.

During the concert works of Komitas were also performed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan