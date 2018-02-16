Armenian energy minister holds meeting with Spain-based ACS Cobra executives in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Ashot Manukyan, minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources of Armenia, held a meeting with Spain-based ACS Cobra regional director Alejandro Rodriguez.

During the meeting the minister spoke highly about the willingness of the Spanish company to invest in Armenia and their development prospects.

Mr. Rodriguez briefed the Armenian minister about his company’s profile and discussed energy cooperation with Armenia.

He stressed that his company, which has 300 branches worldwide, is also engaged in energy sector, and specializes in building HPPs, solar stations and power lines.

Rodriguez said Cobra is interested in the Meghri HPP project.