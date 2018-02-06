Putin, Rouhani discuss Iranian nuclear deal

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani confirmed commitment to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service said, reports TASS.

“The parties confirmed commitment to the consistent implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran’s nuclear program, which is important for maintaining global peace and stability”, the statement reads.

In addition, the two leaders exchanged views on urgent issues of bilateral cooperation in different spheres, as well as agreed to continue contacts at different levels.