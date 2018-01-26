Army modernization 7-year program presented to President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. A session of the board adjacent to the Armenian defense ministry was held in the defense ministry’s administrative complex on January 26 during which the results of 2017 were summed up and the main actions for 2018 were outlined, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The session was attended by the representatives of the Defense Army commanding staff.

Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan – Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, presented a report on the combat and mobilization preparedness of the 2017 educational year, the results of the combat duty and the upcoming actions.

The deputy defense ministers also presented reports, who, according to respective directions, presented the actions taken in 2017 and the upcoming activity directions.

Summing up the year of 2017 defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said the Armenian Armed Forces have accomplished their tasks with an honor, moreover, a number of new and unique programs have been implemented. The minister stated that 2017 was especially important year in terms of completely revising the legislation on the defense field and defining new key provisions about the military service and status of the serviceman.

As for the social programs, the minister attached a great importance to the continuation of the activity of the Servicemen Insurance Fund which operates by the principle of transparency. This Fund provides financial aid to the families of the soldiers who were killed or became disabled while defending the homeland.

The defense minister also talked about a new and unique social program to be launched soon which supposes an opportunity for servicemen to acquire apartments. The program will soon be submitted to the government.

He said the year was distinguished by reforms in military education field. The military institute after Vazgen Sargsyan will soon be reconstructed and reequipped.

Vigen Sargsyan informed the session participants that the 7-year program of Army’s modernization is already ready and has been submitted to the President of the country. The program aims at reaching the Armed Forces to a new and unique level.

At the end of the session the defense minister handed over flags of honor to the distinguished commanders of the military units and divisions. Several officers were also awarded with medals and symbolic gifts.