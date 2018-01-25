“The Gambler” – Book about life of Kirk Kerkorian published

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. “The Gambler” – a book about the life of Armenian philanthropist Kirk Kerkorian has been released in the US since January 24.

The author of the book is William C. Rempel.

Rempel told New York Times that his greatest discovery about Kerkorian was that the business magnate participated in WWII as a pilot.

“Many of those pilots weren’t returning, and he was risking everything. He also had a boxing career. How many of our present moguls and tycoons could you picture in the ring?”, he said.

Speaking about why people should read the book, he said: “This is one of those inspirational all-American tales of a poor immigrant’s son going from rags to riches with good old-fashioned hard work and sheer daring. In this era of anti-immigrant rhetoric, it’s a reminder of how important immigrants have been to all aspects of this country.”