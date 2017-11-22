Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky dies aged 55

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Russian opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky has died at the age of 55 after a long illness in London, musician Dmitry Malikov told RIA Novosti, Sputnik News reports.

In late June 2015, the singer, who has lived in London for many years, announced that he was suffering from a brain tumor.

After his opera debut in "The Queen of Spades" by Dmitry Tchaikovsky in Nice, Hvorostovsky was invited to perform at the world's best opera houses and participate in recognized opera festivals such as the Royal Theater of Covent Garden (London, UK), Metropolitan Opera (New York, USA), Paris Opera, Bavarian State Opera (Munich, Germany), La Scala (Milan, Italy), the Vienna State Opera and the Salzburg Festival.