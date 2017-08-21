Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey's parliament Garo Paylan gives tough response to Ankara Mayor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s parliament Garo Paylan gave tough response to Ankara Mayor Melih Gökçek who called Germany's Green Party member Cem Ozdemir of Turkish descent ‘Armenian’ aimed at insulting him since he had a great contribution to the adoption of the Armenian Genocide recognition resolution by the German parliament, reports Armenpress.

“Ozdemir’s name will remain in history as pride of Turkey, but yours as a shame”, Paylan said on Twitter.