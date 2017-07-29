Ukraine issues postage stamp dedicated to Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s national post operator ‘Ukrpost’ has issued an art postage stamp dedicated to the 200th anniversary of painter Ivan (Hovhannes) Aivazovsky, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

The postage stamp will be put into circulation with 140 thousand copies. The author of the stamp design is Vasili Vasilenko.

“The postage stamp dedicated to the talented artist is a necessary step for his contribution to developing the Armenian-Ukrainian friendship”, Ukrainian historian Evgeni Safaryans said.

Earlier it was reported that the national bank of Ukraine has put into circulation a memorial coin dedicated to Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary.

“The release of memorial coin and postage stamp on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the great artist is a vivid proof that the state appreciates his contribution in world painting treasury. It also shows the mutual enrichment phenomenon of Armenian and Ukrainian cultures”, Ukrainian historian Maxim Tsarenko stated.