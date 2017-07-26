Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili deprived of Ukrainian citizenship according to Poroshenko’s decree
YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on July 26 on suspending ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship, RIA Novosti reports.
“The materials on Saakashvili were provided by the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office, and they were developed by the State Migration Service and were sent to the Commission on Citizenship. They were discussed at the Commission’s session”, the statement released by the Ukrainian president’s office said.
