$12 billion cash seized from Ukrainian ex-minister’s home
YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian law enforcement have seized 12 billion dollars in cash from the apartment of Alexander Klimenko, a former minister of state revenue of the country, according to Ukrainian media.
“The confiscation amounts 12 billion dollars and it has great significance in terms of our further procedural actions”, Ukrainian media quoted the country’s interior minister Arsen Avakov as saying.
Klimenko’s other apartments are also being searched.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 19:39 Two Armenian citizens wounded in Egypt knife attack
- 19:07 Armenia, Russian foreign ministries hold human rights consultations in Yerevan
- 18:53 We have sufficient arsenal to neutralize threats to Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia, says President Sargsyan
- 18:47 $12 billion cash seized from Ukrainian ex-minister’s home
- 18:43 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-07-17
- 18:40 Asian Stocks - 14-07-17
- 18:40 Armenian Gyumri F.C.’s midfielder signed by Moscow’s Lokomotiv
- 17:25 Diplomatic cables show illegitimate & embarrassing attempts of Azeri Ambassador in Bulgaria against Armenian community
- 17:23 Azerbaijani protest in Prague disappears shortly after starting
- 16:48 Azeri prosecutor seeks 6.5 years imprisonment for Lapshin
- 16:28 Armenia ranked 125th in the world in terms of GDP
- 16:27 Group of disabled tourists from Lebanon impressed with Armenian hospitality
- 16:22 Armenian-American relations have great development potential, says President Sargsyan
- 16:13 ‘Commitment to Constructive Dialogue’ project officially launched in Armenia
- 15:35 Armenian lobbying activity in France records progress over past years
- 14:50 Armenia ranked 79th in Global Competitiveness Index
- 14:45 ‘Mkhitaryan puts Armenia on the map’ – Marca
- 14:16 Armenian community of France plans to carry out active works for recognition of Artsakh
- 14:12 Europe petition-campaign to engage European structures in life of Artsakh people
- 13:50 Armenia plans to develop innovation development strategy and roadmap
- 13:07 PM attaches importance to right prediction of future professions to avoid unemployment
- 12:36 Armenian, Indian FMs discuss mutual cooperation
- 12:10 Armenia's President visits French Embassy, addresses message to President Macron on Bastille Day
- 11:15 US Congressmen to attend event of victims of Erdogan-ordered attack
- 11:06 Armenia’s Sergey Avetisyan participates in 6th World Civil Aviation Chief Executives Forum
- 10:38 E-draft.am to ensure civil society representatives’ active participation in law-making works
- 09:18 European stocks - 13-07-17
- 09:16 US stocks up - 13-07-17
- 09:15 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-07-17
- 09:14 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 13-07-17
- 09:12 Oil Prices up - 13-07-17
- 09:03 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/69 - ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’ returns to the list
- 07.13-21:55 President Sargsyan meets with Golden Apricot Film Festival honorary guests and filmmakers
- 07.13-21:44 Trump, Macron discuss security cooperation
- 07.13-19:48 European Parliament lawmakers call on Azerbaijan to stop using own civilians as human shield
17:42, 07.08.2017
Viewed 3740 times Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan for leisure
15:08, 07.12.2017
Viewed 2368 times ‘We are very proud of Mkhitaryan’ - Youri Djorkaeff
14:25, 07.08.2017
Viewed 2315 times Aliyev regime can’t afford war when its economy is falling apart – Forbes
13:25, 07.07.2017
Viewed 2228 times MG Co-Chairs stress that Azerbaijan carried out provocation – Armenian foreign ministry spox
21:10, 07.07.2017
Viewed 2183 times Putin and Trump talk Ukraine, Syria, cybersecurity and anti-terrorism fight