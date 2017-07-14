$12 billion cash seized from Ukrainian ex-minister’s home

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian law enforcement have seized 12 billion dollars in cash from the apartment of Alexander Klimenko, a former minister of state revenue of the country, according to Ukrainian media.

“The confiscation amounts 12 billion dollars and it has great significance in terms of our further procedural actions”, Ukrainian media quoted the country’s interior minister Arsen Avakov as saying.

Klimenko’s other apartments are also being searched.