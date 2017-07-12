Remains of WWII ethnic Armenian 75-year MIA Sgt. to be transferred from Ukraine

KIEV, 12 JULY, ARMENPRESS. On July 12, the ceremonial transfer of junior Sergeant Sedrak Aghajanyan’s remains to Armenia was held in Kiev, Ukraine.

The soldier died heroically in 1941 during battles near Malyn, the Union of Armenians of Ukraine said, according to local media.

Aghajanyan’s remains were discovered by Vertical, a search organization. The soldier was missing for more than 75 years. Several items were found with the remains, including ID.

It was further revealed that in the outset of the war the soldier married a Ukrainian woman named Galya Zhmuyde.

The ceremonial transfer of the remains was held in Ukraine’s national military-historical museum, and was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador Andranik Manukyan and other officials.

The soldier’s remains will be buried in Armenia.