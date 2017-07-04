OSCE parliamentary envoy discusses Karabakh conflict in Vienna

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Special Representative for the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin (MP, Bulgaria) met in Vienna with senior diplomatic representatives from Armenia, Azerbaijan and the OSCE Austrian Chairmanship, as well as with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the OSCE Secretariat on July 3, Armenpress reports citing the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s official website.

During the meetings the situation in South Caucasus, including the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were discussed.

In all his meetings, Vigenin stressed the importance of continued efforts through agreed discussion formats, while noting the potential for parliamentary dialogue to contribute to political will.

“The conflicts in the region continue to have a high and intolerable human price. I intend to continue to discuss with my colleagues in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly how we can leverage our political influence to contribute to ongoing official efforts and provide momentum for comprehensive and sustainable peace,” Special Representative Vigenin said.