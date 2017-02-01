Silent protests against denial of Armenian Genocide to be held in US universities and colleges

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The All-Armenian Student Association (All-ASA) of the United States will be coordinating the annual simultaneous college campus “Stain of Denial” silent protest against denial of the Armenian Genocide, Asbarez reports.

Members of the Association will hold the protests in their universities and colleges.

Stain of Denial is organized to engage college students in raising awareness about the Armenian Genocide, its ongoing denial, and the need for recognition and reparations. The protest is held every winter in order to symbolize the fact that genocide denial by nations including the Republic of Turkey and the United States continuously occurs throughout the year and not only on April 24th, the day that is typically cited as the beginning of the systematic deportation and extermination of Armenians and other minorities in the Ottoman Empire.

The protest will concurrently take place on campuses throughout the United States from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, along with complimentary activity on social media that specifically incorporates the hashtags #StainOfDenial, #ArmenianGenocide, and #DivestTurkey, aimed at augmenting the event’s exposure.