Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’, featuring Armenian actors, wins Palme d’Or at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Sean Baker’s Anora, which stars Armenian actors Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan, has won the Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which wrapped Saturday night (May 25).

Win marks high point for director Sean Baker; 5th Palme d'Or for distributor Neon, CBC reports.

It’s a comic but devastating Brooklyn odyssey about a sex worker who marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, has won the Cannes Film Festival's top award, the Palme d'Or.

Baker accepted the prize with his movie's star, Mikey Madison, watching in the audience at the festival's closing ceremony on Saturday.

The win for Anora marks a new high point for Baker, the director of The Florida Project.

It's also, remarkably, the fifth-straight Palme d'Or won by indie distributor Neon, following Parasite, Titane, Triangle of Sadness and last year's winner, Anatomy of a Fall.

"I don't really know what's happening right now," Baker said.

Karren Karagulian, who is a regular in Sean Baker’s films, plays Toros, while Vache Tovmasyan plays Garnick.