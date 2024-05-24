''Yeremyan Projects” opens state-of-the-art dairy production plant

YEREVAN, 24 MAY, ARMENPRESS. "Yeremyan Projects" company officially launched the "Yeremyan Products" state-of-the-art milk processing plant in Yerevan on May 24. The plant includes 2 hectares of production space, with 2,500 square meters of warehouse space, 1,000 square meters of refrigeration systems, and 6,000 square meters for the milk production plant, laboratories, and an R&D center. It has the potential to process 150,000 liters of milk per day.

It has been built within the framework of a large investment project initiated in 2022, when the Armenian Government, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), and "Yeremyan Farm" signed a memorandum of cooperation. The purpose of this memorandum is to ensure the food security and sustainable economic development of the Republic of Armenia in the agro-industry sector.

As part of this investment project, the first-of-its-kind and unique livestock complex in Armenia was constructed within a year in the Tashir community of Armenia's Lori Province. Its opening took place in October 2023. The construction of the milk processing plant marked the final stage of this investment project.

The official opening of the plant was attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan, EDB Senior Managing Director Denis Ilyin, representatives of partner organizations, and members of the Yeremyan Projects team.

"As the Government, we support all businessmen who create new products, establish jobs, and contribute to the strengthening and development of the country's economy," Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said in his speech, adding: "The establishment of this new plant carries a message that we prioritize quality and international standards. This factory will produce products in line with specified standards, which is crucial not only for providing high-quality, safe, and internationally standardized products for our citizens but also for the significant prospects it holds for future exports."

Denis Ilyin in his speech said: "This project is truly a bright example of an EDB-made initiative. We began working with a partner from the conceptual stage, developed the financing structure, design, and technical documents, and successfully guided the project through to the end of the investment stage.

Moreover, it's a vertically integrated project—from sowing and harvesting fodder in our own fields to supplying it to the farm and producing a diverse range of dairy and meat products. In fact, this isn't just one project but a series of projects that "Yeremyan Projects" has effectively executed.

Today we are inaugurating a dairy plant, which will provide the Armenian market with a new, large volume of high-quality dairy products that are in great demand.''

The guests took a tour of the factory, got acquainted with its technical equipment, approaches and features of the operation.

"The plant is state-of-the-art, in compliant with ISO standards," said Yeremyan Projects General Director Davit Yeremyan.

"I have emphasized numerous times that with this program, we have also assumed a significant responsibility to develop a new culture of modern animal husbandry and the production and consumption of dairy products in Armenia. High quality has been and remains our primary principle. In the pursuit of producing top-quality milk, proper milk processing is very important, and for this, the conditions are of paramount importance. With this plant, we can confidently assert that we produce milk and dairy products that meet the highest standards. The factory is equipped with four laboratories furnished with special equipment, enabling us to monitor every stage of production.

This is one of the unique dairy plants in Armenia that has a Research and Development (R&D) center. In other words, we will not only check and control, but we will conduct on-site studies and experiments, we will constantly introduce new products to our consumers", added Davit Yeremyan, expressing gratitude to the the project parties, partner and team for their trust, effective cooperation and for a great amount of work implemented jointly.

It should be noted that ISO standards include air and space cleanliness, effective management of all work processes, hygiene control mechanisms. The plant has about 70 separate departments, each of which is controlled strictly. The entire area of the plant has a centralized ventilation system, thanks to which the production areas are provided with sterilized clean air and appropriate temperature.

The plant is constructed to prevent employees and all internal components from coming into contact with external air. Additionally, it provides amenities such as a canteen for employees, a smoking room, and a medical station.

The state-of-the-art plant will provide an opportunity to expand production capacity and introduce new products. "Yeremyan Products" will soon be enriched with 50 new dairy items, including a wide variety of locally produced European cheeses.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial organization engaged in investment activities across the Eurasian region. For 18 years, the EDB has played a crucial role in strengthening and expanding economic ties and fostering comprehensive development in its member countries, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The authorized capital of EDB is 7 billion US dollars, with a substantial portion of its portfolio dedicated to projects with integration benefits in various fields, such as transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry, and engineering. The bank adheres to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles in its operations.

“Yeremyan Projects” Group of Companies is one of the leaders in the food service industry, restaurant business, service, vocational education, agriculture, and food manufacturing in Armenia, Over its 15-year history, the company has conceived and executed more than a dozen bold, unique, and visionary projects, significantly contributing to the development of the restaurant industry and agriculture in Armenia. To ensure a closed cycle of activities, the Company has been implementing a new business development strategy based on the "From Seeds to Table" concept since 2019, establishing a breeding cattle farm in Vayots Dzor, a pig-breeding farm in the Tavush Region, a fodder mill in the Ararat Region, and the Artsakh kitchen factory in Yerevan. “Yeremyan Projects” encompasses renowned restaurant brands, including "Renommée," representing signature haute cuisine, "Burgery Angus & More," Italian "Casa Nostra," "Livingston," offering haute cuisine, "Lavash" and "Sherep" conceptual restaurants, the "Smoking Chef" steakhouse, "Tavern Yerevan," "Tavern Yerevan riverside," the fast food chain "Yerevani Shaurma," and "Seasons" projects: the restaurant, the cafe, the sweetland, and the ice cream parlor. "Yeremyan Projects" Group of Companies also features "Yeremyan Delivery" service, "Yeremyan Products" dairy factory, "Yeremyan Farm," comprising agricultural projects, and the Academy of Culinary Arts and Hospitality, which provides training and knowledge enrichment for beginners and specialists in the field. The Academy's educational programs are approved and certified by its exclusive partner, Group City of Oxford College.