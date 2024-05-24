Prime Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan did not attend CIS heads of governments meeting

YEREVAN, 24 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan did not participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Ashgabat.

At the meeting, Permanent and Plenipotentiary representative of the Republic of Armenia in statutory and other bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus Razmik Khumaryan, was present.

From Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, and from Uzbekistan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov were in attendance.

