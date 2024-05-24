Putin-Lukashenko bilateral talks in Minsk

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are holding talks in Minsk in a narrow format, announces RIA Novosti.

The negotiations are taking place in the Minsk Independence Palace. Then the negotiations will take place in an expanded format.

Putin arrived in Belarus on an official visit late in the evening of May 23.The plane of the President of the Russian Federation landed at Minsk airport.Lukashenko welcomed Putin.They held a meeting at the airport then the communication continued in an informal setting.