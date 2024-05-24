Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with MargusTsahkna

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. On May 24, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna, reported Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed issues related to the bilateral and RA-EU partnership agenda, and regional developments.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the expanding political dialogue between Armenia and Estonia, facilitated by high-level visits and active contacts on various platforms.

Referring to the steps taken in the direction of deepening Armenia and EU partnership, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the scope of cooperation is expanding significantly, emphasizing the importance of reaching new milestones in new directions with the support of all EU member states. Mirzoyan added that he highly appreciates the active involvement of Estonia in this direction.

In the context of regional developments, Minister Mirzoyan presented the progress of the peace treaty negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.The head of the Armenian foreign political administrationemphasized the importance of the continuity of the border demarcation process based on the 1991 Alma-Ata declaration issued at the level of the leaders of the two countries, as was also emphasized by several international partners, including the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

In the context of unblocking the regional infrastructures, Ararat Mirzoyan referred to the fundamental principles underlying the Armenian vision and the expressed willingness to implement certain procedural simplifications.

Reference was made to other issues of mutual interest.