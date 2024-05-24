Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 May 2024

Russian ambassador to Armenia recalled to Moscow for consultations

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS.Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin has been recalled to Moscow for consultations, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

“On May 24, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia, Sergei Kopyrkin, was recalled to Moscow for consultations,” says a statement released by the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.




