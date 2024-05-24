Paris names a square after Charles Aznavour

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS.The Paris Municipality has named the square after the legendary chansonnier Charles Aznavour of the 8th arrondissement of the French capital, which is in the city's historical center, on the Champs-Élysées, BFMTV reported.

The city council decided to pay tribute to Aznavour in this way, as Paris had a special place in his songs.

The event commemorating the artist's 100th birthday was attended by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo,as well as Aznavour's family and friends.

The Paris City Council decided to name the square in honor of Aznavour in December 2023. In 2021, his bust was installed in the Odéondistrict of Paris, where Aznavour spent his childhood.

Charles Aznavour died on October 1, 2018. Aznavourwas not only a brilliant artist but also a poet and composer, who was born in Paris in a family of Armenian immigrants.

Charles Aznavour wrote about 1,000 songs. His records sold 180 million copies. He starred in 60 films.