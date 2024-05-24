Atalanta wins Europa League

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS.The winner of the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/24 season was the Italian Atalanta.

In the final of the Europa League, held in Dublin, Ireland, a match took place between the German team Bayer 04 Leverkusen and the Italian club Atalanta. The Italian club managed to score 3 unanswered goals against Leverkusen, which had been considered an invincible team this season. AdemolaLookman scored a hat-trick for Atalanta.

Atalanta wins the first title since 1963, when the team won the Italian Cup.Leverkusen lost for the first time in the current season after 51 games.