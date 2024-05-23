Armenia, Spain Foreign Ministries exchange ideas on international agenda issues

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. On 22 May, political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Spain were held in Madrid headed by Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, and Mr. Diego Martínez Belío, the State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said.



According to the readout issued by the ministry, both sides covered a wide range of topics on bilateral agenda and cooperation between the two countries emphasizing the potential in the areas of economy, high technologies, culture, education, tourism and others. The interaction of the two countries on multilateral platforms was touched upon. The interlocutors discussed further deepening of the Armenia-EU partnership.



According to the source, Deputy Minister Hovhannisyan briefed his Spanish colleagues on Armenia's vision of achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus and positions of the Republic of Armenia on key issues in the normalization process of relations with Azerbaijan. The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and ensuring maximum clarity in the process of border delimitation on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.



Deputy Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan touched upon the Issues of regional transport and economic projects and, in that context, presented the "Crossroads of Peace" project, developed by the Government of Armenia.



It is noted that views were exchanged on the approaches of the two countries to issues on the international agenda as well. Both sides emphasized the importance of regular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.