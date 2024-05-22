Armenian President signs book of condolences at Iranian Embassy
19:17, 22 May 2024
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia.
According to the Presidential Office, Vahagn Khachaturyan made a note of condolence regarding the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the crew accompanying them due to a helicopter crash.
President Khachaturyan expressed support for the government and people of Iran through Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani.
