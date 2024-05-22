The delegation led by Claude Wiseler visit Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. On May 22, the delegation led by the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg, Claude Wiseler, accompanied by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.

Members of the delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the Eternal Flame, perpetuating the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, and honored the memory of the Holy Martyrs with a minute of silence, reported Armenian National Assembly.

At the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, they got acquainted with documents testifying to the horrors of the genocide. Claude Wiseler made a note in the Guest Book.