Palestinian authorities welcome Ireland's, Norway's and Spain's decisions on recognition of the State of Palestine

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates today welcomed Norway's, Spain's and Ireland's recognition of the state of Palestine, WAFA reports.

The Ministry said in a statement that with this important step, “these countries once again showed their firm commitment to the two-state solution and achieving long-awaited justice for the Palestinian people.”

It stressed that these recognitions come in line with international law and all relevant United Nations resolutions, which in turn “will contribute positively to all international efforts aimed at ending the illegal Israeli occupation and achieving peace and stability in the region.”

The Ministry once again called on all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to move forward with recognition, WAFA adds.

As reported earlier, Ireland’s prime minister Simon Harris has announced that the country is joining Norway and Spain in formally recognizing the State of Palestine.

The State of Palestine is recognized as a sovereign state by 146 of the 193 member states of the United Nations.