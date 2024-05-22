Armenia is ready to deepen cooperation with Luxembourg without any restrictions. Alen Simonyan

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The visit of the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Claude Wiseler, to Armenia proves the strong and developing relations between Armenia and Luxembourg, the manifestation of participation in the security challenges of Armenia and the readiness to contribute to their resolution, stated Alen Simonyan during press conference.

"I would like to emphasize that Mr. Wiseler and the other colleagues present here are the people whose efforts made Luxembourg's position very clear on issues related to Armenia, for which we are grateful.

This is evidenced by the resolution in support of Armenia adopted by the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies on the eve of this visit. It touches on a number of issues important for Armenia, including the ongoing work on demarcating the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, the need for Azerbaijan to comply with the binding decision of the International Court of Justice of November 17, 2023 and the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war.

The resolution also condemns the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s unjustified and unjustified military operation, and emphasizes the importance of expanding Armenia-EU, Armenia-Luxembourg relations,” Simonyan said.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia said that at a meeting with his colleague, he discussed the details of the vision presented in the resolution, emphasizing Armenia’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Luxembourg without any restrictions, from political dialogue to defense cooperation, from expanding diplomatic relations to expanding cooperation in educational, scientific, innovation sphere and in a number of other areas.

