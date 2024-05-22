Ireland, Norway and Spain recognize state of Palestine

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Ireland is to formally recognize the state of Palestine, the country’s prime minister Simon Harris has announced.

According to RTE, Taoiseach Harris said the country is joining Norway and Spain in making the historic move.

"Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognize the state of Palestine," said Harris.

"Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision."

Ireland’s prime minister said he was confident other countries would now follow the move taken by Ireland, Spain and Norway in the coming weeks.

According to the report, Israel has warned Ireland that recognition would "fuel extremism and instability".

The State of Palestine is recognized as a sovereign state by 146 of the 193 member states of the United Nations.