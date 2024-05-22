Iowa tornado kills 'multiple' people in Greenfield

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. A powerful tornado ripped through a small Iowa town on Tuesday, killing multiple people and leaving at least a dozen injured, Reuters reports citing authorities.

Images from the town of Greenfield show a path of utter destruction, with homes reduced to splinters, debris strewn everywhere and several large wind turbines toppled, the report adds.

At least a dozen people in Greenfield, a town of about 2,000 people, were injured in the twister, spokesperson with the Iowa State Patrol said. Because the local hospital sustained damage in the storm, those people had to be transferred to facilities in nearby towns.