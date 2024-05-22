India issues red alert across the northern states because of severe heatwave

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several states in north India for the next 5 days, as the region continues to expericence severe heatwave conditions, the Times of India reports.

The maximum daytime temperatures are expected to reach 47°C.

Health experts have cautioned people against venturing outdoors, particularlily between 11 am and 4 pm, as the extreme heat can lead to various health issues, the report adds. Doctors recommend staying indoors as much as possible ans drink sufficient fluids.

In contrast, the southern states of Tamil Madu and Kerala are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 days, according to IMD.