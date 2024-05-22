Armenia participates in NATO's Regex 2024 headquarters exercise in Moldova

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is participating in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Regex 2024 headquarters exercise that have started in Moldova on May 20, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Moldova said.



The military exercises will be held from May 20 to 24. They are attended by about 30 representatives from NATO partner countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tunisia, Malta, African Union (Ghana and Benin)—as well as officers from the staff of the National Army of Moldova.



The exercise is organized with the support of NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command in Naples (Italy) and is aimed at training the military according to Western standards for planning and conducting exercises, managing crisis situations, strengthening and assessing the interoperability of forces in a multinational environment.