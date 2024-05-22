Joint statement adopted at the International Conference on Nuclear Security; Armenia joins

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. During the Ministerial segment of the International Conference on Nuclear Security held in Vienna on May 20-21, a Co-Presidents’ Joint Statement was adopted.

Armenia, among other participating countries, joined the Statement, the foreign ministry said.

As a result of the joint consultations with participating states, the Statement reflects several important messages, in particular it stipulates that participating states:

- reiterate their commitment to sustain and strengthen effective and comprehensive nuclear security of all nuclear and other radioactive material and facilities;

- remain concerned about existing and emerging nuclear security threats and commit to addressing them;

- emphasize that any attacks or threats of attacks against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes may compromise nuclear security and in this regard recall the commitments which are reflected in particular in respective resolutions and decisions of the IAEA General Conference.

Minister Mirzoyan delivered remarks during the first day of the Conference, on May 20, touching upon the main points on both global nuclear security and Armenia’s priorities in this regard.