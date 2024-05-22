IAEA supports Armenia’s nuclear program – Rafael Grossi
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. International Atomic Energy Agency supports Armenia’s nuclear program, including on enhancing nuclear security, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi wrote on X presenting the results of his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the margins of the International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS) in Vienna.
“Productive meeting with MFA of Armenia’s Ararat Mirzoyan at ICONS2024. IAEA supports Armenia’s nuclear program, including on enhancing nuclear safety and security. We also exchanged on nonproliferation issues and our collaboration through Rays of Hope to improve cancer care in Armenia,” Grossi wrote.
