Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   22 May 2024

IAEA supports Armenia’s nuclear program – Rafael Grossi

IAEA supports Armenia’s nuclear program – Rafael Grossi

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. International Atomic Energy Agency supports Armenia’s nuclear program, including on enhancing nuclear security, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi wrote on X presenting the results of his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the margins of the International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS) in Vienna.

“Productive meeting with MFA of Armenia’s Ararat Mirzoyan at ICONS2024. IAEA supports Armenia’s nuclear program, including on enhancing nuclear safety and security. We also exchanged on nonproliferation issues and our collaboration through Rays of Hope to improve cancer care in Armenia,” Grossi wrote.  








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am