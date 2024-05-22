 “Yerevan Ballet Festival” to host theater groups from various countries

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The "Yerevan Ballet Festival", which will be held on June 2-5 in the park named after Hovhannes Tumanyan, will give art lovers the opportunity to get acquainted with the performances of theater groups from different countries.

The Municipality of Yerevan informs that Boris Eifman Saint Petersburg Academic Ballet Theater, Tbilisi Paliashvili Opera and Ballet Theater and Spendiaryan National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will perform at the outdoor ballet festival.

Performances start at 20:00, admission is free.