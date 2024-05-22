Gymnasts left for Bulgaria

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian gymnastics team will participate in the "World Challenge Cup" to be held in Bulgaria, as reported by the Gymnastics Federation of Armenia.

Artur Davtyan, Artur Avetisyan, Artur Tovmasyan, and Erik Baghdasaryan will represent Armenia in the regular round of the "World Challenge Cup" held in Varna, Bulgaria, from May 21-27.