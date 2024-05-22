ICC seeking arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leaders

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking arrest warrants against the Israeli prime minister and defence minister, as well as several Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan KC issued a statement proposing that arrest warrants are issued for Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defence minister Yoav Gallant, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ military chief Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, and head of Hamas’ political bureau Ismail Haniyeh.

The charges against Netanyahu and Gallant include “starvation of civilians as a method of warfare … intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population … wilfully causing great suffering … persecution as a crime against humanity … extermination and/or murder,” etc.

The charges against Hamas leaders include “extermination … murder … taking hostages … rape and other acts of sexual violence … torture,” etc.

A panel of ICC judges will now consider Khan’s application for the arrest warrants.