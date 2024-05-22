Ali Bagheri Kani appointed as Iran's Acting Foreign Minister after Amir-Abdollahian's death – IRNA

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Iran's government board appointed on Monday Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani as acting foreign minister following the death of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash, according to IRNA.

The decision was made during the extraordinary meeting of the government board, the government spokesman said.

As reported earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died in the helicopter crash that occurred on Sunday. President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region on Sunday. No one has survived the crash.