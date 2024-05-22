Iran's president, foreign minister martyred in copter crash – Iranian media

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were martyred in the helicopter crash that occurred on Sunday, Mehr news agency reports.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region on Sunday.

The helicopter's passengers, including Ebrahim Raisi, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, and Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to East Azarbaijan province, along with several other people were martyred in the incident, the report adds.