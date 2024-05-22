President of Dominican Republic re-elected

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. According to the results of the presidential elections held on May 19, the leader of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, has become the leader, having collected almost 60 percent of the votes, according to the Associated Press agency.

Former president Leonel Fernández and mayor Abel Martínez, who were competing for the presidency, have already called Abinader and accepted his victory.

After the publication of the preliminary election results, the president of the Dominican Republic announced that he will no longer seek reelection.

"This victory will mark my final term; I will not seek reelection again, adhering to our constitution's regulations," said Abinader, who came to power for the first time in 2020.

He thanked the population and candidates who participated in the voting.

"This is the best result in the last four years, with greater support of the population and a greater number of votes," he emphasized.