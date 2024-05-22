Iran's first vice president Mohammad Mokhber to become interim president before new elections
YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Iran's first vice president Mohammad Mokhber, based on the country's constitution, will become interim president following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
According to Reuters, as interim president, Mokhber is part of a three-person council, along with the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary, that will organize a new presidential election within 50 days of the president's death.
As reported earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were martyred in the helicopter crash that occurred on Sunday. President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region on Sunday.