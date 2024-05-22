Pashinyan sends condolence message on the occasion of the death of the President of Iran and his accompanying staff

YEREVAN 20 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a message of condolence to His Highness the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei in connection with the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his accompanying staff as a result of the helicopter crash.



The message reads as follows,



“Your Highness,



I am shocked by the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his accompanying staff as a result of the helicopter crash.



On behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of Armenia, I convey to you my sincere condolences and words of consolation on the tragic death of my dear friend and colleague President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their accompanying persons.



I express my solidarity with the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, wishing strength and steadfastness at this difficult time.



The Republic of Armenia and its people stand by our good friend and neighboring state and people in this difficult period for the Islamic Republic of Iran”.