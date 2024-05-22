Raisi’s crashed chopper found, “situation not good” – Iran Red Crescent

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has confirmed that rescue and search teams have identified President Ebrahim Raisi’s crashed chopper.

According to IRNA, Pir-Hossein Kolivand made the announcement on Monday morning, saying the teams have arrived at the wreckage of the crashed copter.

He did not give further detail but said “the condition is not good”.

"73 rescue teams are present in the search area of the helicopter in Tawal village with advanced and specialized equipment", he added.

Earlier, the Red Crescent’s National Emergency Management Headquarters announced that its rescue teams had moved to the 2 hot spots identified by a Turkish drone.

Rescue teams, including armed forces, combed the rocky area and the hilly terrain near the city of Varzaqan in East Azarbaijan province despite foggy and rainy weather.

President Raisi was returning with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several others from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with the Azerbaijan Republic, when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region on Sunday.