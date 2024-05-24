Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See presents credentials to His Holiness Pope Francis

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Holy See Boris Sahakyan on May 17 presented his credentials to His Holiness Pope Francis.



According to the readout issued by the foreign ministry, during the private conversation following the ceremony, Ambassador Sahakyan expressed gratitude for His Holiness' continuous appeals and messages regarding the establishment of lasting stability in the region and the preservation of spiritual and historical-cultural heritage, as well as for his principled position regarding the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.



According to the source, the Ambassador noted that the Armenian government intends to further develop and deepen bilateral relations based on centuries-old historical ties and shared spiritual values. It is mentioned that His Holiness Pope Francis emphasized that Armenia, being the first Christian country, holds a unique place and role in world Christianity and civilization, and stressed the importance of deepening relations between the two Christian nations.



Pope Francis wished success to the newly appointed Ambassador in his mission.