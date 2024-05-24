India awaits clear proposals from Armenia on Chabahar Port use - Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Regarding the use of Chabahar port, India is waiting for details from the Armenian side and will definitely consider them once clear proposals are received from Armenia.



Nilakshi Saha Sinha, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Armenia, said this in an interview with 'Armenpress,' noting that Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan visited Chabahar port in December 2023 regarding the issue of using the port.



The Indian ambassador drew attention to the fact that the Chabahar port is being jointly developed by India and Iran.

"We are waiting for the details from the Armenian side, and we will definitely take it into account when we receive clear proposals from the Armenian side," the ambassador emphasized, noting that in the discussions between the two countries, Armenian representatives showed interest in using the Chabahar port.



Referring to the possible role of Yerevan in the development of the communication route from India to Chabahar port and then to the Black Sea, Ambassador Nilakshi Saha Sinha noted that Armenia, being a landlocked country, definitely needs more communication projects.



"If it comes true, I think it will help Armenia overcome the fact that it is a landlocked country," concluded the ambassador.



The full interview of the ambassador will be published on May 20.



Davit Mamyan